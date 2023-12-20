News
KamiErabi GOD.app Anime's Video Teases 'Game Re:Start' in 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime unveiled a new video for the anime on Thursday, teasing a "Game Re:Start" for the anime in 2024. The same teaser video debuted after the anime's 12th episode earlier in the morning.
┌ ┐— 『カミエラビ』/『GOD.app』OFFICIAL TVアニメ放送中 (@kamierabi_PR) December 20, 2023
TVアニメ『カミエラビ』
2024 GAME RE:START
└ ┘
続報をお待ちください。#カミエラビ #GODapp pic.twitter.com/eVh5RsEf6S
The KamiErabi GOD.app anime premiered on October 4 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it airs in Japan.
Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata) at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music. ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."
Source: KamiErabi GOD.app anime's Twitter account