KamiErabi GOD.app Anime's Video Teases 'Game Re:Start' in 2024

The official Twitter account for the KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime unveiled a new video for the anime on Thursday, teasing a "Game Re:Start" for the anime in 2024. The same teaser video debuted after the anime's 12th episode earlier in the morning.

MBC Anime

— a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-basedGroup and"dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — stated in a press release on October 21 that the anime will have a second season in 2024.also stated the first season will have 13 episodes.

The KamiErabi GOD.app anime premiered on October 4 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it airs in Japan.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."