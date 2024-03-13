Shy Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Visual, New Cast, July Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga announced on Thursday that the second season will premiere on TV Tokyo and other networks in July. The website unveiled a visual and two new cast members:

The newly announced cast includes:

Kotori Koiwai as Ai Tennoji

Hitomi Ueda as Utsuro

The anime debuted in Japan on October 2 onand other networks. streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 23rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 7.

Sources: Shy anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.