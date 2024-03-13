The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human Anime's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, July Debut

Happinet posted the full promotional video and key visual for the television anime of Ryousuke Hata , original character designer Kuma, and manga artist Anajiro 's Maō-gun Saikyō no Majutsushi wa Ningen Datta ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) manga on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast and staff members and the July premiere for the anime. The video also previews the opening theme song "Ctrl C" by KOHTA YAMAMOTO feat. Shun Ikegai .

Image courtesy of Happinet © 羽田遼亮・アナジロ／双葉社・魔王軍最強の製作委員会

The newly announced cast member is:

Kentarō Tone as Jiron

Image courtesy of Happinet © 羽田遼亮・アナジロ／双葉社・魔王軍最強の製作委員会

The newly announced staff members are:

Norihiko Nagahama (episode director for Black Butler , Gintama , Laid-Back Camp ) is directing the series at Studio A-Cat . Touko Machida ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds , The IDOLM@STER , My Master Has No Tail ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masami Sueoka ( I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills ) is the character designer, and KOHTA YAMAMOTO ( Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , Kingdom, Chained Soldier ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Happinet specifically states the anime is adapting the manga adaptation of the original light novel series. Happinet describes the story:

Ike is known as ""the strongest magician in the demon king's army"" and is a single-handedly conquering fortresses. The way he mowed down the enemies with his immense magic is truly a ""monster"" that makes him feared by both allies and foes alike. However, he had a secret that he could not tell other demons. ""--I'm actually human."" Aiming for a coexistence between demons and humans while the leader of demon's army is hiding the fact that he is actually a human!?

Hata ( The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King , A Boy Raised by Gods Will Be The Strongest ) launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2016, and the latest update was in November 2022. Futabasha published the fifth novel volume in April 2018.

Anajiro launched the manga adaptation in 2019, and the manga runs on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website. The manga's 10th volume shipped on January 30.

Source: Press release