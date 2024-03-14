News
Plus-Sized Elf Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the anime of Synecdoche's Plus-Sized Elf (Elf-san wa Yaserarenai.) manga revealed three more cast members on Thursday:
The anime will debut this year. Ayasa Itō stars in the anime as Elfuda.
Plus-Sized Elf launched in Wani Books' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled book volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten, and then resumed in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?
The company is also releasing new editions of the manga with new covers.
Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping (Shin Plus-Sized Elf) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 26. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.
Source: Plus-Sized Elf anime's Twitter account (link 2, link 3) via Ota-suke