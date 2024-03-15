Studio Colorido Makes My Oni Girl Film for Netflix Streaming on May 24

Studio Colorido announced on Saturday that it will release its fourth anime feature film, My Oni Girl (Suki Demo Kirai na Amanojaku), on May 24. The film will open in Japanese theaters and play on Netflix worldwide on that day.

© コロリド・ツインエンジン

Netflix describes the story:

Yearning to get along with others and not be disliked, first-year high school student Hiiragi finds himself unable to say no whenever someone requests something of him. One summer day, while unsuccessfully carrying out yet another request, he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi, who has come to the human world to search for her mother. She does whatever she pleases and is the complete opposite of Hiiragi. Studio Colorido presents this fantasy tale of youth that unfolds over one wintery summer.

Kenshō Ono plays Hiiragi Yatsuse (a first-year high school boy living in Yamagata Prefecture), and Miyu Tomita plays Tsumugi.

Tomotaka Shibayama ( A Whisker Away co-director, Fastening Days episode 3) is directing the film after writing the screenplay with Yūko Kakihara (2022 Urusei Yatsura , Digimon Adventure tri. , Heaven's Lost Property ). Masafumi Yokota ( A Whisker Away animation director, Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys ) is designing the characters with assistance by Sunao Chikaoka ( Wake Up, Girls! , Abnormal Physiology Seminar ). Mina Kubota ( A Whisker Away , Kaleido Star , Macross Delta ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

After Netflix streamed Studio Colorido 's A Whisker Away film in 2020, the two companies announced a multi-year movie co-production deal for three new feature-length films in 2022. The first film in the deal was 2022's Drifting Home , and Studio Colorido announced the deal with a teaser image for what would become My Oni Girl.

Source: Comic Natalie