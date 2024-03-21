Dahlia in Bloom Anime Reveals Theme Songs, More Cast, July Debut in New Video

The staff of the television anime adaptation of author Hisaya Amagishi and illustrator Kei 's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ( Madо̄gushi Dahlia wa Utsumukanai: Kyō kara Jiyū na Shokunin Life ) light novel series revealed more cast, the opening and ending theme song artists, and the show's July debut on Friday. The staff also revealed a new video that previews the opening theme song.

Nako Misaki performs the opening theme song "Chiisana Tsubomi," and Marina Horiuchi performs the ending theme song "Glitter."

The staff also revealed a new key visual.

©︎Amagishi Hisaya/MF Books/DB PROJECT

The anime will star Saori Ōnishi as Dahlia Rossetti, and Atsushi Tamaru as Wolfred Scalfarotto.

The newly revealed cast members include:

Yōsuke Kubo is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics × Imagica . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha , Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet light novel storywriter) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Kurita ( Peach Boy Riverside , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters, and Kou Otani ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) is composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director.

©︎Amagishi Hisaya/MF Books/DB PROJECT

After dying of overwork in Japan, Dahlia is reborn into a world filled with magic. Raised by a master of magical toolmaking, she develops a passion for the craft and becomes engaged to her father's apprentice. Before her father can see her wed, however, he suddenly passes away. As if this weren't enough, on the day before their wedding, her fiancé announces that he's in love—but not with her! Dahlia finally realizes she needs to live for herself. She vows to be her own woman from now on and devote herself to her craft, even if it's not quite the quiet life she was hoping for! From a chance encounter with a knight to starting her own company, there are challenges aplenty on the horizon. But this young craftswoman is no longer a shrinking violet—she's Dahlia, and she's ready to bloom.

is publishing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Amagishi launched the original story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2018, and Kadokawa and Frontier Works ' MF Books imprint began publishing the novel series with illustrations by Kei in October of that year. Megumi Sumikawa and Kei 's manga adaptation debuted on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2019. Seven Seas publishes the manga in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.