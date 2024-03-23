Blue Box TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff in 2nd Teaser Video (Updated)

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2024 event on Saturday revealed more cast and more staff for the television anime adaptation of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga in a video. Update: The video also reveals the anime will debut in October on TBS and its affiliates.

The newly revealed cast includes Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara and Yūma Uchida as Kengo Haryū.

Yuichiro Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters.

Image via Blue Box anime's Twitter account ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Shōya Chiba as Taiki Inomata

as Taiki Inomata Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano

as Chinatsu Kano Akari Kitō as Hina Chono

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's seventh volume physically on November 7, and will publish the eighth volume on January 2.



Source: AnimeJapan 2024 stage presentation