News
Laputa - Castle in the Sky Voice Actor Minori Terada Dies

posted on by Anita Tai
Terada voiced Muska in Ghibli classic

20210922g0tg0tj9990473
Image via Yomiuri Shimbun
The Yomiuri Shimbun paper reported on Saturday that actor Minori Terada died on March 14. He was 81. Terada had been battling lung cancer.

His agency expressed their condolences and gratitude to fans for their support, and noted the actor's courage while pursuing treatment.

Terada was best known internationally for his role as Muska in the Studio Ghibli film Laputa - Castle in the Sky. His other roles include Aonagi's director in Blue Thermal, the narrator in Tetsujin 28-go and Andō in the live-action Dragon Head movie, among others.

He won Mainichi Film Awards' Best Actor award in 1968 for his lead role in Kihachi Okamoto's The Human Bullet (Nikudan).

Sources: Cinema Today, The Japan News by The Yomiuri Shimbun

