Laputa - Castle in the Sky Voice Actor Minori Terada Dies
posted on by Anita Tai
Terada voiced Muska in Ghibli classic
The Yomiuri Shimbun paper reported on Saturday that actor Minori Terada died on March 14. He was 81. Terada had been battling lung cancer.
He won Mainichi Film Awards' Best Actor award in 1968 for his lead role in Kihachi Okamoto's The Human Bullet (Nikudan).
His agency expressed their condolences and gratitude to fans for their support, and noted the actor's courage while pursuing treatment.
Terada was best known internationally for his role as Muska in the Studio Ghibli film Laputa - Castle in the Sky. His other roles include Aonagi's director in Blue Thermal, the narrator in Tetsujin 28-go and Andō in the live-action Dragon Head movie, among others.
