News
Kingdom Season 5 Airs Final 12th/13th Episodes Consecutively on March 30
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The fifth series' first episode was scheduled to premiere on the NHK General channel on January 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:00 midnight JST), but it was delayed to January 13, due to NHK's coverage of the New year's Day earthquake at the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.
The Kingdom anime's new season features new and returning cast members. DeNeel performs the opening theme song "Shirubebi," and Novel Core performs the ending theme song "RULERS."
The fifth season's new cast includes:
- Kentarō Itō as Kan Ki/Huan Yi
- Haruka Nagamine as Koku'ou
- Kenji Nomura as Raido
- Motoki Sakuma as Ma Ron/Mo Lun
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Na Ki
- Taku Yashiro as Rin Gyoku
- Takehiro Hasu as Zenou
- Kōji Ishii as Ki Sui/Ji Hui
- Kenta Miyake as Ba Tei/Ma Cheng
- Yoshihisa Kawahara as Ryuu Tou/Liu Dong
The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
Yasuhisa Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.
The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.
Sources: Kingdom anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web