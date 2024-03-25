Satsudou Manga Creator Chicchi Yukinaga Dies

Kodansha 's Young Magazine staff announced on Monday that manga creator Chicchi Yukinaga has died. No cause of death was given. The magazine editors gave recognition to Yukinaga for debuting in the magazine over two years ago with works imbued with passion and talent.

Yukinaga's ongoing series Satsudou will end serialization, and the magazine's staff will announce future plans regarding the publication of compiled volumes at a later date. Yukinaga launched the series in Weekly Young Magazine with artist Nadainishi on January 23.

Yukinaga and Nadainishi also created the Rocopon manga, and Yukinaga worked on the Hazure Skill "Nigeru" de Ore wa Kyokugen Tei Level no Mama Saikyō o Mezasu manga.



Sources: Young Magazine via Hachima Kikō