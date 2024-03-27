Matsuki's Overlord [Shin] Sekai-hen Manga Starts Serialization in Comp Ace Magazine on April 26

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Matsuki's Overlord [Shin] Sekai-hen ( Overlord [New] World Arc) manga will start serialization in the magazine's next issue on April 26. The manga first launched on Kadokawa 's new Comp Ace Comic Connect web manga magazine on February 22.

Image via Matsuki's X/Twitter account © Matsuki

The manga's story continues from the story of Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's Overlord manga adaptation (in the middle of the 10th compiled book volume's story), where Ainz won the battle on the Katze Plains and has founded a magical country.

Miyama and Ōshio launched the manga adaptation of Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series in Comp Ace magazine in 2014. The manga's first part ended in May 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's 19th volume on December 26. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and released the 18th volume on February 20.

Maruyama began the original light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Kadokawa published the light novel series' 16th volume in July 2022. Yen Press is also releasing the novel series in North America. The novels are slated to end in their 18th volume.

Overlord IV , the fourth television anime season, premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. It is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's new film project titled Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ( Overlord the Movie Holy Kingdom Arc) will premiere in Japan this fall.

Source: Comp Ace May issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.