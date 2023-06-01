Overlord Manga Adaptation Ends 1st Part

Manga launched in 2014

© Hugin Miyama, Satoshi Ōshio, Kugane Maruyama, Kadokawa

The July issue of'smagazine published on May 25 the final chapter of the first part ofand'smanga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine in 2014. Kadokawa published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on March 25. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and released the 17th volume on May 23.

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is also releasing the novel series in North America. The novels will end in their 18th volume.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.

Overlord IV , the fourth television anime season, premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. It is also streaming an English dub .

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

Source: Monthly Comp Ace July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.