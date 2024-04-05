All-Male Precure Stage Play Gets Sequel

Main cast/staff return for sequel in February-March 2025

The official website for Dancing☆Star Precure , the first stage play for Toei Animation 's long-running Precure ( Pretty Cure ) anime franchise , announced on Friday that the play is getting a sequel that will run from February-March 2025. The website streamed a video (only available in Japan) and also released the main theme song "Do the Dancing☆Star Precure ."

Image via Dancing☆Star Precure stage play's Twitter account © Dancing☆StarプリキュアThe Stage製作委員会

The returning cast includes:

Shogo Tamura as Cure Top

Ryō Takizawa as Cure Lock

Tōya Morita as Cure Soul

Raiga Terasaka as Cure Kagura

Iori Kotsuji as Cure Break

Shinichi Wago as Pas de Deux

Hosakayō is again directing the stage play and penning the script. Toshi Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 , Smile Precure! , Hugtto! Precure ) is returning to design the characters. Takashi Washio , the producer of the original Futari wa Pretty Cure series and producer for every subsequent Precure series since then, is once again supervising the stage play.

The original stage play, which also featured the first all-male team in Precure franchise history, ran in Tokyo's Stellar Ball on October 28-November 5, and Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze on November 10-12.

The stage play's story centers on high school boys and their everyday lives as dancers, as well on their mission as Precures.

The franchise 's Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure recently featured the first male Precure in franchise history with Tsubasa Yūnagi/Cure Wing, played by Ayumu Murase . The show also features the franchise 's first adult Precure Ageha Hijiri/Cure Butterfly, played by Ayaka Nanase . The series premiered in February 2023.

The Wonderful Precure! television anime premiered on February 4 on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) , TV Asahi , and 22 of their affiliate channels, at 8:30 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.