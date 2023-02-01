Hirogaru Sky! Precure Anime Casts Ayumu Murase, Ayaka Nanase

An online conference for Hirogaru Sky! Precure (Wide Open Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, revealed two new cast members on Thursday.

Ayumu Murase as Cure Wing, the first male Precure , who is about 12-years-old

Ayaka Nanase as Cure Butterfly, a Precure who has recently become an adult at the age of 18-years-old

The main cast members are:

Akira Sekine as Sora Harewataaru/Cure Sky, the Precure of the heavens



Aoi Koga as El



The motif of the new anime is "sky," and the theme is "hero." The story set in two places withgirls: the heavenly realm Skyland and Sorashido, a city surrounded by nature. One day, Skyland's young Princess El was snatched by a monster of the Underg Empire. Sora Harewataaru, a brave girl who aspires to be a hero, follows the princess into a mysterious hole — and emerges in another world at the city of Sorashido. Sora encounters a second-year junior high school girl named Mashiro Nijigaoka and ends up living with El at Mashiro's home.

Kouji Ogawa ( World Trigger , GeGeGe no Kitarō , Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi , Eiga Precure All Stars New Stage 3: Eien no Tomodachi ) returns to the franchise as the new anime's series director at Toei Animation . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Futakoi Alternative , Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! , Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Saitō ( Love Live! Superstar!! , Black Fox ) is designing the characters.

Miki Imai is the art designer, and Aya Kadoguchi is the chief artist. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa ( Just Because! , assistant on your name. ) is composing the music.

Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song " Hirogaru Sky! Precure ~Hero Girls~," and Ishii and Chihaya Yoshitake perform the ending theme song "Hirogarhythm."

The anime will premiere onTV,, and 22 affiliates on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST). It will also stream in Japan after its broadcast for one week on theservice.

Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and current Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations in February 2022. The series is available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for Delicious Party♡Precure , opened on September 23.