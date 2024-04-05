News
Front Mission 2: Remake Game Releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on April 30
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Forever Entertainment revealed on Friday that Front Mission 2: Remake, the remake of the second Front Mission tactical role-playing game, will release on additional platforms worldwide on April 30. The game will release for Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A free demo is available on Steam now.
The remake launched for Nintendo Switch on October 5 after a delay.
Forever Entertainment released Front Mission 1st: Remake, the remake of the first Front Mission game, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on June 30. Front Mission 1st: Remake launched for Switch in November 2022.
MegaPixel Studio is also developing Front Mission 3: Remake, a remake of the third game.
Square Enix's Front Mission games are primarily tactical RPGs set in a near-future Earth, and centering on geopolitical brushfire wars and colonial struggles fought with high-tech mecha called "wanzers." The first game's story centers on a colonial border conflict between a pan-American coalition, and an Asian-Oceanian alliance, revolving around a fictional island in the Pacific.
Square Enix (fromerly Square) released the first Front Mission game for the Super Famicom in 1995. Front Mission 2 released for the PlayStation in 1997.
Square Enix developed the Left Alive survival shooter game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, which shipped in 2019. The game is set in the Front Mission universe.
Sources: Forever Entertainment's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (ルネ)