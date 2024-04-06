The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Game's Switch Version Launches in Japan on July 25

Game released for PS4, PS5 in September 2022

Image via Nihon Falcom's website © Nihon Falcom Corporation. All rights reserved.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch

Nihon Falcom announced on Friday that itsgame will release for theSwitch in Japan under the titleon July 25.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki ) game debuted for PS4 in September 2021. The game later received ports on PS5 and PC via Steam , and released for Nintendo Switch on February 15.

The game will release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West on July 5.

NIS America describes the game:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise. The game takes place in the Republic of Calvard.

Sources: The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II game's website, Dengeki Oline