Giji Harem Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Opening Song & Artist, More Staff, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō 's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga started streaming the anime's first promotional video on Monday, which revealed more staff and its July premiere. The video also reveals and previews the opening song "Blouse" by the music group GOHOBI .

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime stars Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama and Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura.

On February 22, the anime's staff announced that Mai Narumi will voice the character of Ayaka Nanakura, Rin's younger sister.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.

