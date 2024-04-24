Yoshikazu Yasuhiko's Inui to Tatsumi: Siberia Shuppei Hishi- Manga Ends on May 24

Yasuhiko's "final new series" launched in 2018

© Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Kodansha

Inui and Tatsumi

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator and anime director's: Secret History of the Siberian Intervention) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 24.

Yasuhiko launched his "final new series" in Monthly Afternoon in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2019, and the 10th volume on December 21.

The manga centers on the artillery bombardment expert Inui and the newspaper reporter Tatsumi during the events of the Siberian Intervention. The Siberian Intervention was a military expedition by the Allied Powers from 1918 to 1922. Troops from various countries including Japan were dispatched to intervene in the Russia Civil War.

Yasuhiko began working as a manga creator with his manga Arion , which first serialized in 1979, and The Venus Wars which first serialized in 1986. In 2001, Yasuhiko launched his Gundam: The Origin manga, a retelling of the original 1979 series' story.

Yasuhiko began his career as an animator at Mushi Productions in 1967. He designed the characters on the studio's Nozomi in the Sun 1971 series, which was his first collaboration with the show's storyboard artist and future Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino . The pair also worked together on Space Battleship Yamato 's storyboards and Brave Raideen , before Tomino launched the Mobile Suit Gundam series in 1979 with character designs by Yasuhiko.

Since then, Yasuhiko worked on character designs for other installments in the Gundam franchise , including Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam F91 . He was the director and character designer of the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime and, most recently, the Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island movie, which premiered in June 2022.

Yasuhiko received the Film Lifetime Achievement award from the Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs in 2022, in honor of his animation and character design work.