Starlight Express Creator Ray Yūki Launches New Manga

Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine announced on X/ Twitter on May 16 that Ray Yūki will launch a new series titled Sake to Tobacco no Hiyatoi Dungeon (The Daily Labor Dungeon of Sake and Tobacco) in this year's eighth issue on June 17.

The story follows a pair of adventurers: one who is an alcoholic and one who is a heavy smoker. The two enter ancient dungeons to embark on bounty hunting and house-hunting.

Yūki ended the Ginga Haisō: Starlight Express ( Galaxy Delivery Starlight Express ) manga on November 16.

Yūki launched the manga in Young King Ours GH in March 2022. Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 17.

Yūki launched the Tamamo-chan's a Fox! ( Oinari JK Tamamo-chan! ) manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the sixth and final volume in November 2022.

