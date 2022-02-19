Tamamo-chan's a Fox!'s Ray Yūki Launches New Manga in March

Ginga Haisō: Starlight Express manga centers on galactic couriers

The Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ray Yūki will launch a new manga titled Ginga Haisō: Starlight Express (Galaxy Delivery: Starlight Express) in the magazine's next issue on March 16. The manga's first chapter will have 24 pages, with a color opening page. The manga will also feature on the issue's front cover.

The manga will center on space couriers transporting goods in a galaxy cramped and packed with people.

Yūki launched the Tamamo-chan's a Fox! ( Oinari JK Tamamo-chan! ) manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in July. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on January 25.