Batman: Justice Buster Manga Ends

This year's 25th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published the final chapter on Thursday for Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Batman: Justice Buster manga.

DC publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In Batman: Justice Buster , Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched the series in December 2020 as part of a collaborative project between DC Comics and Kodansha 's Morning magazine. Kodansha shipped the third compiled book volume on August 23.

The duo are best known for both the Linebarrels of Iron and Ultraman manga. The duo launched Linebarrels of Iron in 2005 in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine, and ended it in April 2014. Akita Shoten published 25 volumes for the series. The manga inspired a 24-episode anime in 2008 that FUNimation Entertainment released in North America in 2010.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched their Ultraman series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011 (the manga moved to Comiplex after Monthly Hero's ended publication). Hero's Inc. published the manga's 20th volume on February 5. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a 3D CG anime by Kenji Kamiyama , Shinji Aramaki , and Production I.G that premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019. The anime received a second season, along with a third and final season in May 2023.

The duo launched the Getter Robo Devolution ( Getter Robo Devolution - Uchū Saigo no 3-bunkan ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2015. The manga ended its serialization in June 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched the Dragon Circus manga on the Comiplex manga site in July 2019. The manga ended with its seventh chapter in February 2021, but a sequel is planned.

