Final Ultraman CG Anime Season's Special Trailer Highlights Final Ultraman Form

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled special trailer on Monday for Ultraman Final , the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga. The trailer highlights the final Ultraman form of protagonist Shinjirō Hayata.





©円谷プロ ©Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi ©ULTRAMAN製作委員会3

The anime's final season made its worldwide debut on May 11.

M.A.O , Kōji Ishii , and Hideaki Tezuka join the cast as the characters Balkyua, Mephisto, and Daisuke Arashi, respectively.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are returning to direct the final anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are again producing the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music. NOILION and MIYAVI perform the anime's opening theme song "RAYS." Void_Chords feat. Ryohei & Foggy-D perform the ending theme song "AVIATION."

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

Kamiyama, Aramaki, Production I.G , and Sola Digital Arts returned from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" last year. Tomoaki Maeno voiced the character instead. Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .