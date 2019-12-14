Oldcodex to Perform New Theme Song for Ultraman Anime's April TV Broadcast

The official website for the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a television broadcast in Japan starting in April 2020 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The rock band OLDCODEX will perform a new theme song for the broadcast version (the group also performed the opening theme for the Netflix version of the show). The site revealed a new visual for the show (pictured at right).

The anime's staff revealed the news at the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event on Saturday, and also revealed that a live-action promotional video is being made to promote the anime's broadcast on TV. The Makuake crowdfunding service will be used to let fans participate in the project.

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix on April 1 and has 13 episodes. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) produced the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

The anime is getting a second season, and Kamiyama and Aramaki and Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are returning from the first season.

The Linebarrels of Iron team launched their manga series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011.