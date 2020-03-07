Ultraman Anime's TV Airing Promoted with Video Featuring Oldcodex's New Theme

Live-action promo video for anime reveals new stills

The official YouTube channel for the Ultraman franchise began streaming a promotional video on Friday for the upcoming television airing of the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga. The video features OLDCODEX 's new theme song "Core Fade" (the group also performed the opening theme for the Netflix version of the show). The television airing of the show in Japan will premiere on April 12 and will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Additionally, the staff of the live-action promotional video for the anime revealed several stills from the video on Friday. OLDCODEX 's "Core Fade" song will also feature in the video. A Makuake crowdfunding campaign for the video seeks to raise 5 million yen (about US$45,800), and it will run until March 30. The campaign has already surpassed its goal and has raised 6,221,000 yen (about US$59,050) as of press time.

The below stills feature Ryohei Kimura and Takuya Eguchi in costume.

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019 and has 13 episodes. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) produced the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

The anime is getting a second season, and Kamiyama and Aramaki and Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are returning from the first season.

Sources: MoCa News, Animate Times