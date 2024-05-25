Kinnikuman Franchise Gets 2nd Mystery Novel on July 4

Shueisha 's Jump J-Books website is listing a second mystery novel for the Kinnikuman series titled Kinnikuman Akuma Chōjin Atami Ryokō Satsujin Jiken (Kinnikuman Devil Superhuman Atami Trip Murder Case), which will release on July 4. Oginuma X is again writing the novel, and original series creator Yudetamago is supervising.

The new novel tells stories about mysterious incidents that happen wherever Meat-kun and Kintotsuman go, especially at the superhuman's Atami trip, and the super spicy gourmet event. They meet suspects who can disassemble their body into pieces, someone with six arms, someone who can carry curry on their head, and someone who weighs 100 tons. Meat-kun and Kintotsuman try to uncover the suspects' unpredictable tricks. The new novel also features a challenge for the readers.

Image via Jump J Books' website © Yudetamago, Oginuma X, Shueisha

Kinnikuman Yojigen Sappō Satsujin Jiken

The first novel titled(Kinnikuman 4D Killer Murder Case) (image right) shipped in March 2023.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 84th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 29.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.

The upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen (Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime will premiere in July on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks. The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983. The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name.

Source: Jump J Books