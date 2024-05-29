Twilight Out of Focus Boys-Love TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, July 4 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Jyanome 's Twilight Out of Focus ( Tasogare Outfocus ) BL manga series revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, visual, and the July 4 premiere. The trailer reveals and previews the theme songs:

Ikusaburo Yamazaki is performing the opening theme song "Crank Up," and Amber's are performing the ending theme song "Unchain×Unchain."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on other networks.

Kodansha USA describes the story of the manga:

Film enthusiast Mao Tsuchiya and his lone wolf roommate Hisashi Otomo make three promises: ① That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend,

② That Hisashi will never approach Mao “in that way,” and

③ That they'll respect each other's “private time.” The second-years' ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but reality is never as simple as it seems in the movies, and some things are not so easily promised…

The cast members include:

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest ) is directing the anime Studio DEEN . Yōko Kikuchi ( Kuroko's Basketball , Junjō Romantica ) is designing the characters while Yoshimi Narita ( Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie , Wonderful Precure! ) is in charge of series scripts.

The manga series launched in'sdigitalmagazine in 2019, and the compiled book volume released in June that same year. released the manga digitally in March 2022, and physically in May 2023.

The second work in the series, a spinoff story titled Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ), shipped in Japan in July 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga last July.

The original story continues in the series' third manga Twilight Out of Focus 3: Overlap ( Tasogare Outfocus overlap ), which released in Japan in August 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga last September.

The fourth manga, Twilight Out of Focus 4: The Evening Monologues ( Yoiyoi Monologue ) featuring a different story, shipped in Japan in June 2021. Kodansha USA published the manga in English on December 19.

The fifth and latest manga in the series, titled Twilight Out of Focus long take ( Tasogare Outfocus long take ), shipped in Japan in July 2023.