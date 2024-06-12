Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei Manga Ends in July

Adaptation launched in February 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Arata Kawabata, Mitsuru Yūki, Akita Publishing

The July issue of Akita Publishing 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Thursday that Arata Kawabata 's manga adaptation of Mitsuru Yūki 's Onmyōji, Abe no Seimei novel series will end in the next issue on July 5.

The novel series' story centers on the historical figure Abe no Seimei, one of Japan's most famous onmyōji (ancient Japanese occultist). The story of the first book begins when Abe no Seimei inadvertently assists Princess Tachibana during Kyoto's Kamosai festival, and finds out that she is possessed by a formidable spirit.

Kawabata launched the manga adaptation in February 2020. Akita Shoten shipped the eighth compiled book volume on March 14.

Yūki published the first book in the series in 2010, and the fifth book debuted in 2017. The first two books in the series were released in tankōbon format with art by Sakura Asagi (the illustrator for Yuuki's Shonen Onmyouji series). They were later re-released in bunko format with new art by Natsuo Ito in 2013 and 2016, and the novel series then continued with that format and illustrator.

Yūki's long-running Shonen Onmyouji novel series launched in 2002, and is ongoing with 53 volumes. A 26-episode television anime adaptation aired from 2006 to 2007. Geneon released the series on DVD, and Funimation later re-released it on DVD in 2009.

Yūki launched the short-term series Mamorikatana no Uta -Mamorikatana no Ichimonji (Song of the Guardian Sword -The Straight Line of the Guardian Sword) in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine on April 19.

Yen Press licensed Kawabata's Do You Like the Nerdy Nurse? ( Hokenshitsu no Otaku Onee-san wa Suki desu ka? ) manga for English publication in September 2020.