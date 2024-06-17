News
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Producer Hiroyuki Omori Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Omori joined Warner Bros. Japan in 2011
Warner Bros. Japan revealed to ANN in an email on Sunday that executive producer Hiroyuki Omori has died. The company did not provide any other details.
Omori joined Warner Bros. Japan in 2011 and had been a producer for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, as well as a music producer for the franchise. He was also a producer for When They Cry - Higurashi, Terraformars, Casshern Sins, Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom, Highschool of the Dead, and Hi Score Girl.
Source: Email correspondence