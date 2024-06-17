×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Producer Hiroyuki Omori Dies

posted on by Alex Mateo
Omori joined Warner Bros. Japan in 2011

hiroyuki-omori
Image via Warner Bros. Japan's X/Twitter account
Warner Bros. Japan revealed to ANN in an email on Sunday that executive producer Hiroyuki Omori has died. The company did not provide any other details.

Omori joined Warner Bros. Japan in 2011 and had been a producer for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, as well as a music producer for the franchise. He was also a producer for When They Cry - Higurashi, Terraformars, Casshern Sins, Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom, Highschool of the Dead, and Hi Score Girl.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives