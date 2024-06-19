Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's DLC 3 Launches on June 20

New DLC focuses on Rider Zhao Yun

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Koei Tecmo 's action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant game announced on Tuesday that the game's DLC 3 "Danshō Haku Ryū Kōki Engi" (Fragment: The Tale of the White Dragon and the Red Demon) will debut on June 20. The final DLC for the season will focus on the character of Zhao Yun.

Image via Fate/Samurai Remnant's Twitter/X account © Koei Tecmo

The first DLC launched on February 9. The second DLC launched on April 18.

Players who purchase the DLC season pass will receive the Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings bonus item.

The game launched in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), designed the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , supervised the game's story. CloverWorks animated the game's intro video.