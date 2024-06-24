DAN DA DAN Anime's 2nd Promo Video/Visual Reveal 3 Cast Members, Theatrical Debut on August 31

The official website for the television anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga unveiled on Tuesday the second promotional video and key visual, and they reveal three more cast members. In addition, DAN DA DAN : First Encounter will debut early in theaters, beginning with screenings in Asia on August 31, in Europe on September 7, in North America on September 13. The screenings will expand to over 50 countries and regions, including Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through mid-September.

The newly announced cast includes:

Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Momo's grandmother

Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori, a popular girl at Momo's school

Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji (Jin Enjо̄ji), Momo's childhood friend and first love

The series will premiere in Japan in October on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide in October, and Crunchyroll will also stream the anime. GKIDS has acquired the theatrical, videogram, and digital transactional rights.

The anime stars:

Fūga Yamashiro ( Tatami Time Machine Blues assistant director) is directing the anime at Science SARU , and Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Composer kensuke ushio ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is scoring the music. Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is designing the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda ( Mob Psycho 100 ) is designing the aliens and supernatural entities.

Hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts are contributing their new song "Otonoke" as the anime's opening theme.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha published the 14th compiled book volume on April 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and released the seventh volume on April 9.