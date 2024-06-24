Umamusume: Pretty Derby Game Gets English Release

Game launched for iOS/Android in Japan in February 2021

A new official English website opened on Monday to reveal that Cygames ' Umamusume: Pretty Derby ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) game is getting an English release for iOS and Android devices.

An official English YouTube channel also opened and began streaming the opening movie "Girls' Legend U."

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021. It is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Nekketsu Hachamecha Dai Kansha-sai! (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Hot-Blooded Extreme Grand Appreciation Festival) console game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 30.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), a new anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan on May 24.

Source: Umamusume: Pretty Derby game's website via Gematsu