Live-Action Natsume Arata no Kekkon Film Casts Jirō Satō

The official website for the live-action film of Tarō Nogizaka 's Natsume Arata no Kekkon (Arata Natsume's Marriage) manga revealed on Thursday that Jirō Satō will join the film's cast as Shingo Fujita, the item collector on death row.

The film will open in Japan on September 6.

Yukihiko Tsutsumi (director of live-action 20th Century Boys , Beck , Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the film.

The film will star Yuuya Yagira (live-action Gintama 's Tōshirō Hijikata) as the titular Arata, and Yuina Kuroshima (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist 's Lan Fan) co-stars as Shinju Shinagawa. The other cast members include:

Tatekawa Shiraku as Toshirō Ōdaka

Taishi Nakagawa as Kōichi Miyamae

as Kōichi Miyamae Masachika Ichimura as Shōji Kannami

as Shōji Kannami Hiroki Konno as Shigeo Ide

as Shigeo Ide Rei Maruyama as Kaori Momoyama

Seiji Fukushi as Takeshi Sakurai

In the manga's story, Arata is a former delinquent who works at a children's welfare center. After consulting with the bereaved family members of one of the victims of the serial killer Shinju Shinagawa, Arata visits Shinju in prison. In order to try to get to the truth of the incident, he proposes marriage to her. Shinju, who is on death row, then starts to toy with Arata.

The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine from June 2019 to January 2024, and has a total of 12 volumes. The manga has 2.4 million copies in circulation.

Nogizaka's Iryū - Team Medical Dragon manga previously inspired four live-action television series in 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2014. Crunchyroll streamed all four series starting in 2014.

