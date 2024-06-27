The Three Young-Men in Midnight Live-Action Film's Trailer Shows Bizarre Incidents

Film opens on August 30

The official website for The 3 Meisama Ω ~Korette Futsū ni Jiken Jane?!~ (The Three Young-Men in Midnight Omega ~Doesn't This Already Count as Trouble?!~) the live-action film of Maco-Ching Ishihara 's The 3-Mei-sama ( The Three Young-Men in Midnight ) gag manga, unveiled a new trailer and visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer shows the bizarre incidents that will happen around the restaurant, including a crash landing from outer space, a robbery, and a virus outbreak, and teases a new "super cool" cast member playing a masked robber.

The film will open in Japan on August 30. Takeshi Moriya is directing the film, and is also penning the script alongside Makochin Ishihara. SEREN-D is composing the music.

The film is part of the new live-action project for The 3-Mei-sama manga, which also involves a 24-episode live-action series titled The 3 Meisama Ω that debuted on the Fuji TV On Demand streaming service on May 24.

The 3-Mei-sama story follows the random late-night conversations between three aimless friends at a family diner restaurant.

The manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine from 2000 to 2007. The manga's first compiled book volume's cover reads in English: "No money, no motivations, no job, no specialties, no talents, no qualifications, no plans, no fortitudes, no dreams…but friends and time!!"

The manga inspired The 3-Mei-sama: Anime wa Anime de Arissho! anime in February 2009.

A live-action series adaptation premiered in 2005. The series ran until 2010, and it had 11 DVDs. The series substituted a real Big Boy family diner for the manga's fictional Sunny Day restaurant. The live-action film The 3 Meisama ~Remote Dake ja Muri ja ne?~ screened for one week only in Japan in April 2022. The film was the first new live-action title in the series in 12 years at the time.

Sources: The 3 Meisama Ω ~Korette Futsū ni Jiken Jane?!~ live-action film's website, Comic Natalie