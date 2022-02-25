The Three Young-Men in Midnight Manga Gets New Live-Action Work

1st new live-action title in series in 12 years opens in theaters on April 8

Maco-Ching Ishihara 's The 3-Mei-sama ( The Three Young-Men in Midnight ) gag manga is inspiring a new live-action work titled The 3 Meisama ~Remote Dake ja Muri ja ne?~ . This is the first new live-action title in the series in 12 years, and it is based on a new, original screenplay by Ishihara. The work will screen in select theaters in Japan for one week only, starting on April 8. The series' YouTube channel began streaming a trailer on Wednesday:

The actors from the previous live-action series Ryūta Satō ( Rookies , Limit of Love: Umizaru ), Yoshinori Okada ( Densha Otoko , Kamikaze Girls ), and Takashi Tsukamoto ( Battle Royale , Gokusen ) will reprise their respective roles of the three friends Futoshi/Jumbo, Mattsun, and Mickey. Tamae Andō and Daisuke Kobayashi will also return as the nameless waitress and waiter. Nashiko Momotsuki will play a waitress.

Takeshi Moriya is directing the new work at Atmovie.

The live-action project had a Ubugoe crowdfunding page to fund ways to distribute the new work, including in theaters.

The 3-Mei-sama story follows the random late-night conversations between three aimless friends at a family diner restaurant.

The manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine from 2000 to 2007. The manga's first compiled book volume's cover reads in English: "No money, no motivations, no job, no specialties, no talents, no qualifications, no plans, no fortitudes, no dreams…but friends and time!!"

The manga inspired an anime The 3-Mei-sama: Anime wa Anime de Arissho! in February 2009.

The live-action series adaptation premiered in 2005. The series ran until 2010, and it had 11 DVDs. The series which substituted a real Big Boy family diner for the manga's fictional Sunny Day restaurant.

Source: Comic Natalie