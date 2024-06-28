Netflix Streams 2nd English-Dubbed Trailer for Ponoc's The Imaginary Film

Netflix began streaming a second English-dubbed trailer on Thursday for Studio Ponoc 's anime film of A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel:

© 2023 Ponoc

The English dub features:

Ian James Corlett , A.F. Harrold , Cassandra Lee Morris, Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Christopher Swindle , Fred Tatasciore , and Kari Wahlgren provide additional voices.

Netflix will exclusively stream the film worldwide on July 5.

Bloomsbury Publishing released A.F. Harrold 's original The Imaginary novel in 2001 with illustrations by Emily Gravett. The publisher describes the novel:

Rudger is Amanda Shuffleup's imaginary friend. Nobody else can see Rudger--until the evil Mr. Bunting arrives at Amanda's door. Mr. Bunting hunts imaginaries. Rumor has it that he even eats them. And now he's found Rudger. Soon Rudger is alone, and running for his imaginary life. He needs to find Amanda before Mr. Bunting catches him--and before Amanda forgets him and he fades away to nothing. But how can an unreal boy stand alone in the real world?

Yoshiyuki Momose ("Life Ain't Gonna Lose" short in Ponoc's Modest Heroes anime anthology, Ni no Kuni film, Ponoc's Olympic Games short " Tomorrow's Leaves ") directed the film. Yoshiaki Nishimura — a producer on numerous Studio Ghibli films, as well as Ponoc films Mary and The Witch's Flower and Modest Heroes — produced the film.

A Great Big World ("Say Something") featuring Rachel Platten ("Fight Song") performed the theme song "Nothing's Impossible."

The film opened in Japan on December 15 with the title Yaneura no Rudger (Rudger in the Attic). The film earned 68,169,730 yen (about US$478,300) in its first three days.