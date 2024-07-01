Blue Miburo Anime Unveils 1st Promo Video, Additonal Cast, October 12 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's Blue Miburo ( Ao no Miburo ) revealed on Monday the first promotional video, concept movie, a key visual, additional cast, and October 12 premiere.

The newly announced cast includes:

The series will premiere on October 12, and it will air on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.

Shūichirō Umeda stars as the protagonist Nio. Yōhei Azakami plays Hijikata Toshizō, Kenshō Ono plays Okita Sōji, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Saitō Hajime, Shun Horie plays Tanaka Tarō, Ryōta Takeuchi plays Serizawa Kamo, and Tomokazu Sugita plays Kondō Isami.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Uncle From Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) are designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu , and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 13th compiled book volume on April 17.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.

