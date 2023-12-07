The Blue Wolves of Mibu TV Anime Casts Shun Horie

Horie plays original character Tanaka Tarō of Shinsengumi

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's The Blue Wolves of Mibu ( Ao no Miburo ) manga announced on Friday that Shun Horie will play Tanaka Tarō of the Shinsengumi. The character is an original character not based on a historical figure. (ANN presents modern Japanese names with family name last, and historical names with family name first. For consistency with the rest of the characters, ANN is presenting this name with family name first.)

©安田剛士・講談社／「青のミブロ」製作委員会

Shūichirō Umeda stars as the protagonist Nio. Yōhei Azakami plays Hijikata Toshizō, Kensho Ono plays Okita Sōji of the Shinsengumi, and Chiaki Kobayashi plays Saitō Hajime.

©安田剛士・講談社／「青のミブロ」製作委員会

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives.

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of the series scripts.) and) are designing the characters.is the sound director.is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 11th volume on November 16. Kodansha USA Publishing plans to start printing the manga in English in spring 2024.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.