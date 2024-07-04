Witch Hat Atelier Anime Reveals Trailer, Main Staff, 2025 Premiere (Updated)

The staff for the anime of Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga showed a promotional video during its panel at Anime Expo , and it reveals the main staff and 2025 premiere. The staff also unveiled a visual.

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

Ayumu Watanabe ( Ace Attorney , Doraemon films) is directing the anime at BUG FILMS . Hiroaki Kojima (animation producer for Komi Can't Communicate ) is producing. Kairi Unabara ( Pokémon Evolutions ) is designing the characters. Yuka Kitamura ( Elden Ring ) is composing the music. Kazuki Kawagoe ( Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ) directed the promotional video.

Aside from Kitamura and Unabara, the three staff members and Shirahama were in attendance at the panel.

© Kamome Shirahama, Kodansha

'smagazine had announced in April 2022 that the manga was getting an anime adaptation.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on February 22. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019, and published the 12th volume on May 21.

The manga's story centers on Koko, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020.