AX Cinema Nights Reveals 2024-2025 Slate With Plans to Screen Ninja Scroll, Metropolis, More

Paprika , Cowboy Bebop , Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie films screen through 2024-2025

Iconic Events Releasing and Anime Expo announced on Saturday that they are partnering to screen anime films in over 500 cinema locations in the U.S. starting in September for the latest installment of AX Cinema Nights. The event will screen Ninja Scroll for the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release.

The film will screen on September 11, 12, and 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub .

The following films will screen on the following dates:

Ninja Scroll : September 11,12, 15

: September 11,12, 15 Metropolis 2001 : November 4, 7, 10

: November 4, 7, 10 Paprika (restored in 4K) 15 anniversary screening: January 2025

(restored in 4K) 15 anniversary screening: January 2025 Cowboy Bebop: The Movie : January/February 2025

The event will also screen Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie on December 11 and 15.

The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > ( Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama ) 3DCG anime film in May 2022. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October 2022, respectively.

The second AX Cinema Nights event screened Satoshi Kon 's Perfect Blue , Tokyo Godfathers , and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.

Sources: Press release, Iconic Events Releasing