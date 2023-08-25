News
AX Cinema Nights to Screen 5 Anime Films in U.S. This Fall Including Perfect Blue, Paprika
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Iconic Events Releasing and Anime Expo announced on Thursday that they are partnering to screen five anime films in over 300 cinema locations in the U.S. starting in September until February 2024, for the latest installment of AX Cinema Nights. The event will screen Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.
The films will screen on the following dates:
- Perfect Blue 25th anniversary screening (presented in partnership with GKIDS): September 6, 7, 10
- Ghost in the Shell: November 8, 9, 12
- Tokyo Godfathers 20th anniversary screening: December 11-13
- Cowboy Bebop: The Movie: January 21-23
- Paprika (restored in 4K): February 7, 8, 11
The films will have English-subtitled and English-dubbed screenings. The companies will announce ticket sales and theaters at a later time.
The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > (Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama) 3DCG anime film in May last year. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October of last year, respectively.
Source: Press release