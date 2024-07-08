Kagiri Araido's Undertaker Manga Ends

© Kagiri Araido, Kodansha

The August issue of'spublished the final chapter of'smanga last Friday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on August 16.

The manga centers on the seemingly childlike Hiromu Sugisawa, and the elder Rōta Daidōji. Both are employed as Undertaker agents, who put to rest the Sotai, the resurrected undead who seek to prolong their lives by attacking the living.

Araido launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in August 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on April 17.

Araido launched the Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru ( Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume on June 21. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases). The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine August issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.