Rick and Morty: The Anime's Trailer Confirms August 15 Debut, Bilingual Casts

The Adult Swimn programming block began streaming the official trailer for the Rick and Morty: The Anime series on Thursday. The trailer confirms that the series will premiere with an English dub in the block on Thursday, August 15 at midnight. The English-subtitled version with Japanese audio will then premiere on Saturday, August 17 at midnight in the Toonami block.

The Japanese and English cast members are:

Each episode will be available to stream on the Max service and to purchase digitally a day after its Adult Swim premiere.

Adult Swim also announced that its Rickmobile and Mortymobile will start a "multi-city ANIME-rican tour" at Comic-Con International in San Diego with advance screenings of the first episode. The tour will end at Adult Swim 's hometown of Atlanta.

The anime will be an original work, with adapted themes and events from the main Rick and Morty animated series.

Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) is writing and directing the 10-episode series at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin III , Shenmue the Animation ). He previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" animated shorts. Sola Entertainment is producing the series, and producers include Maki Nagano , Max Nishi , and Takenari Maeda . Yu Kiyozono ( TAF ) is the animation producer, and Yuuki Kakizoe ( TAF ) is the assistant producer.

Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou are executive producers. Arisa Matsuzawa ( TAF ) is the art director, and Makiko Kojima ( Studio Road ) is the color designer. Sou Ki ( Souki Production ) is the CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi is the special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi (T.D.F.) is the composite director, and Yoshihiro Kasahara is the editor. Kōichi Iizuka is the sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica.

OC from Code of Zero performs the opening theme song "Love is Entropy" with Cameron Earnshaw . OtoneZ wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song.

Studio DEEN produced the first "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty series that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Adult Swim streamed a sequel in November 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an 11-minute "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" animated short for the Rick and Morty series in October 2021. The short also aired on Toonami in October 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short in July 2020.

