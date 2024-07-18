San Diego Comic-Con Hosts Live-Action Like a Dragon: Yakuza Series Star, Rick and Morty: The Anime Production Team, Others

Image via Eiga Natalie © 2024 Amazon Content Services LLC or its Affiliates

Comic-Con International San Diego's programming schedule reveals manga creator Gou Tanabe , manga creator Katsuya Terada , Adult Swim 's creative team for the Rick and Morty: The Anime , live-action Like A Dragon: Yakuza series star Ryōma Takeuchi and others from the production, and former Studio Ghibli Production Coordinator Hirokatsu Kihara will attend this year's show in featured panels.

Additionally, Udon Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will host Mega Man Megamix manga creator and character designer Hitoshi Ariga at the event.

The " Dark Horse Manga : Discussing Lovecraft with Gou Tanabe " panel on July 26 will feature the artist discussing the process of adapting H.P. Lovecraft 's work for the H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth manga.

Monkey King artist Terada will showcase live drawing during the "Manga Legend Katsuya Terada Live Drawing" panel on July 26.

" Adult Swim 's Rick and Morty: The Anime First Look" panel on July 26 will feature writer and director Takashi Sano , producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda , as well as Adult Swim 's head of action and anime Jason DeMarco .

Like a Dragon: Yakuza star Takeuchi will speak at the "Prime Video: Like a Dragon: Yakuza" panel on July 26, with the producers and a surprise guest from the cast.

Kihara will tell the behind-the-scenes story around the development of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service during the "35th Anniversary Kiki's Delivery Service " panel on July 25, and will also show off production art.

Comic-Con International San Diego will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 25 to July 28.

The convention will also host Code Geass director Goro Taniguchi , Macross artist Hidetaka Tenjin , and Dark Machine creator Keiichi Yano, among others. Japanese pop star LiSA will perform in the " Crunchyroll Concert Series" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 26.

Source: Comic-Con schedule