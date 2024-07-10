Crunchyroll Hosts LiSA, One Piece Concerts at Comic-Con in San Diego

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that Japanese pop star LiSA will perform in its " Crunchyroll Concert Series" at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 26. In addition, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll will also bring the " One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage," performed by the San Diego Philharmonic Orchestra, to Comic-Con on July 27. Both concerts are free to Comic-Con International badge holders, but "limited to a first-come, first-serve basis and subject to capacity."

LiSA will perform at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on July 26. Chinese experimental musician and performance artist Alice Longyu Gao will open the concert with a set inspired by her deep connection to the classic anime NANA . This is LiSA 's first performance in the United States since Anime Boston 2015.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen LiSA 's "LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER -" concert in theaters in North America on August 17, 18, and 21. The concert tour, which featured her sixth original album LANDER , traveled throughout Japan from September to December 2023. The theatrical screenings present the final performance of the tour at Tokyo Garden Theater.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night . Her songs for these anime have broken various records.

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll present the " One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage," performed by the San Diego Philharmonic Orchestra, on July 27 at 7:00 p.m. also at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Produced specially for this year's Comic-Con International, the live outdoor concert is part of the One Piece franchise 's global 25th anniversary celebration.

The concert will feature a 90-minute musical experience, performed by the 40+ piece San Diego Symphony, combined with aerial pyrotechnics, based on some of the most memorable moments from the One Piece anime.

The " One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage" will have limited open seating. Line for the concert will start at 4:00 p.m., and doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Comic-Con International will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 25 to July 28.

