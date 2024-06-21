Udon Ent. to Release Bubblegum Crisis: Complete Archive Artbook; Kenichi Sonoda Attends San Diego Comic-Con

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment

announced on Friday that manga creator and illustratorwill attend this year's Comic-Con International San Diego, which will take place on July 25 to 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Sonoda and Udon Entertainment will debut the previously unannounced Bubblegum Crisis : Complete Archive artbook, which will be available at Udon's booth during the event. The book is an original publication that Udon stated was three years in the making.

Udon Entertainment describes Bubblegum Crisis : Complete Archive :

BUBBLEGUM CRISIS : COMPLETE ARCHIVE is a 304 page collection that includes an amazing assembly of materials from the legendary anime Bubblegum Crisis , as well as materials from its sequel Bubblegum Crash , and prequel series AD Police Files. With Bubblegum Crisis originally released from 1987 to 1991, UDON has worked tirelessly to find and include all of the Color Illustrations, Promotional Illustrations, and Design Sheets from the series that are still available in this massive book! This volume also includes detailed character guides, complete episode synopsis, a forward by Bubblegum Crisis comic creator Adam Warren , and featuring a brand new cover illustration by Kenichi Sonoda , and an all-new interview with the legendary creator as well! This is THE ultimate collection for fans of Bubblegum Crisis , and a must-own title for all classic anime fans.

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment

Sonoda is best known for being the creator of such manga as Riding Bean , Gunsmith Cats , and Cannon God Exaxxion , as well as being the character designer of the Bubblegum Crisis sci-fi OVA series. He is also the character designer of Gall Force - Eternal Story and the franchise 's subsequent OVAs. He also designed characters for Scramble Wars , and is credited for conceptual design for Solty Rei .

Source: Press release