San Diego Comic-Con Hosts Voice Actor Katsuji Mori, Animators Gen Sato, Hidetoshi Ōmori

Guests to have panel at event on July 27

Image via San Diego Comic-Con

Ronin Club Collectibles revealed on Wednesday that it will host voice actorsat this year's San Diego Comic-Con event. The three will have a panel on July 27, and they also participate in signings.

Mori's roles include Ken Washio in Gatchaman , Garma Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam , Nephrite in Sailor Moon , Nail in Dragon Ball Z , Shu in Fist of the North Star , and Go Mifune in Speed Racer .

Sato was an animator for numerous anime, including Dragon Ball Super , Sailor Moon Crystal , Naruto Shippūden , Pokémon XY , Mobile Suit SD Gundam Mk II , and Gatchaman .

Ōmori has served as director of Robot Carnival and Dan Doh!! , animator for Mobile Suit Gundam titles, and animation director for Final Fantasy VII , among others.

San Diego Comic-Con will take place on July 25-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Source: Email correspondence