San Diego Comic-Con Hosts Voice Actor Katsuji Mori, Animators Gen Sato, Hidetoshi Ōmori
posted on by Alex Mateo
Guests to have panel at event on July 27
Ronin Club Collectibles revealed on Wednesday that it will host voice actors Katsuji Mori, Gen Sato, Hidetoshi Ōmori at this year's San Diego Comic-Con event. The three will have a panel on July 27, and they also participate in signings.
Mori's roles include Ken Washio in Gatchaman, Garma Zabi in Mobile Suit Gundam, Nephrite in Sailor Moon, Nail in Dragon Ball Z, Shu in Fist of the North Star, and Go Mifune in Speed Racer.
Sato was an animator for numerous anime, including Dragon Ball Super, Sailor Moon Crystal, Naruto Shippūden, Pokémon XY, Mobile Suit SD Gundam Mk II, and Gatchaman.
Ōmori has served as director of Robot Carnival and Dan Doh!!, animator for Mobile Suit Gundam titles, and animation director for Final Fantasy VII, among others.
San Diego Comic-Con will take place on July 25-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.
