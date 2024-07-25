Chained Soldier Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

revealed on Thursday the Englishcast for the English dub for the television anime of writerand artist'sor literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga:

Additional voices include Ellen Elise Evans , Olivia Swasey , Seth Stevenson , Cara Nguyen , Allison Sumrall , Brittney Karbowski , Natalie Rial , Shannon D. Reed , Joe Daniels , and Maggie Flecknoe .

Shannon D. Reed is directing the dub . David Lascoe is the audio engineer. Natalie Jones is the translator. Kalin Black and Shannon D. Reed are writing the ADR script. Brent Marshall is the mix engineer.

The English dub debuts on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on January 4, and it aired on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS-Asahi, and MBS . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired

The anime is getting a second season. Masafumi Tamura ( The World's Finest Assassin , Ange Vierge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is now directing the anime at studio Passione , and Keiya Nakano ( AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue , Loner Life in Another World , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) is designing the characters.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) was the first season's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) handled the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) wrote the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) designed the characters. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) composed the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) was the sound director.

Takahiro ( Akame ga KILL! ) and Takemura ( Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.

Source: HIDIVE