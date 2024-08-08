PuniRunes Puni 2 Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, October 6 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Takara Tomy 's PuniRunes toyline unveiled the full promotional video and key visual for PuniRunes Puni 2 , the second season of the PuniRunes anime, on Thursday. The video reveals more cast, the staff, and the October 6 premiere date for the anime.

© TOMY／ぷにるんず2ぷにじぇくと・テレビ東京

The new cast members include Madoka Asahina as Tomorun and Kaori Ishihara as Yuniko/Yunirun. The main cast from the first season is returning for the second one.

Kunihiko Yuyama returns as chief director from the previous season, but Hiroshi Ikehata replaces Kentaro Yamaguchi as director. OLM Digital is again animating the series. Gigaemon Ichikawa returns to oversee the series scripts. Sayuri Ichiishi is back as character designer. Takahiro Obata returns as composer, and Noriyoshi Konuma returns as sound director.

The first season ran on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka from October 2022 to March 2023.

Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to "pet" the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)

Kunihiko Yuyama ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo , Pokémon ) served as chief director of the first season, and Kentarō Yamaguchi directed at OLM Digital . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , A Galaxy Next Door ) was in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi ( Pokémon , Tamagotchi! ) designed the characters. Nanahira performed the theme song "Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version."