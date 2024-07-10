Takara Tomy's PuniRunes Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

1st season ran from October 2022 to March 2023

Takara Tomy announced on Wednesday that the anime of its PuniRunes toyline will have a second season that will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels in October. The new season will introduce the character Tomorun.

Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to "pet" the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)

Kunihiko Yuyama ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo , Pokémon ) served as chief director of the first season, and Kentarō Yamaguchi directed at OLM Digital . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , A Galaxy Next Door ) was in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi ( Pokémon , Tamagotchi! ) designed the characters. Nanahira performed the theme song "Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version."