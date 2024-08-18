K Manga Adds When Arika Went Missing Manga

Image via Amazon © Moyashi Fujisawa, Kumakuzu, Kodansha

Watashi no Arika

'sservice announced on Thursday that it has added writerand artist's) manga in English.

Additionally, K MANGA announced on Saturday that it has added Anashin 's How I Met My Soulmate manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the manga in English.

K MANGA describes the story of When Arika Went Missing :

An idol industry thriller by the author of Burn the House Down , Moyashi Fujisawa , and the up-and-coming winner of the Tetsuya Chiba prize, Kumakuzu ! Arika Mamiya, the face of the idol group Lyrical Trick, suddenly disappeared without a trace one day. Now it has been over a year since then and her disappearance remains a mystery. Meanwhile, in a bid to promote the group, LT decides to hold an audition for the third generation members. Among the candidates is a blond girl named Nana Miyajima, who stands out from the rest of the crowd. It turns out she is actually Arika's best friend who has infiltrated the idol group to uncover the truth behind Arika's disappearance! " Translation by Jacqueline Fung , Lettering by Jamil Stewart , KPS Products Corp.

Fujisawa and Kumakuzu launched the series in Weekly Young Magazine in December 2022. Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume of the manga on May 7. The manga entered its final arc in this year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on March 26. It then transferred to the YanMaga Web website on April 15. The manga will end in its sixth compiled book volume.

Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down ( Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru ) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English, and it published the eighth volume in January 2023. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that streamed on Netflix worldwide in 2023.

